James William Garrett passed away on August 7, 2021 in Roseburg, Oregon. He was born in Garfield, Arkansas, on March 1, 1935.
Known to his family and friends as Jim or "Slim", he lived in Azalea, Oregon for more than 50 years. A former Marine and man of many talents, he could grow almost anything in the abundant gardens he planted. He designed and built a family home from the foundation up, and worked as a welder and millwright at various locations in Douglas County. Jim loved the woods, farming, animals, telling stories, tinkering around his property, and old country music from the southern gospel tradition. He was a member of the Canyonville Seventh Day Adventist Church.
He is survived by his second wife, Patricia; daughters Rosa Lord (Ron), Rhonda Parker, and Lorraine Biggs (John); Stepsons; John Carter (Laura), and Chad Carter (Kym); grandchildren, Abigail, Adam, Collin, and Samantha; brother-in-law, Kenneth of Rogers, AR; sisters, Marie Kenley of Wichita, KS, and Virginia Roller of Monett, MO; and many nephews, nieces, and loyal friends who all will miss him greatly.
Jim was preceded in death by his first wife of 61 years, Iola; his parents Alpha and John Ernest; and sisters Zelda, Carolyn, and Irene.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's name can be made to the New Beginnings SPCA PO Box 1494 Roseburg, OR 97470
Great picture. Slim Garrett was quite a character and will be missed by many in Azalea. I have fond memories of our discussions about life.
