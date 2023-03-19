Jane Ann (Vohs) Garzenelli was born on Feb. 27, 1942 and passed away on March 10, 2023.
Updated: March 19, 2023 @ 10:59 am
Jane Ann (Vohs) Garzenelli was born on Feb. 27, 1942 and passed away on March 10, 2023.
To William Arthur “Art” Vohs and Ann Elizabeth (Doyle) Vohs in LaSalle, Illinois.
The oldest of four, sister to Carol (Kickie), brother Mark and sister Laurie.
Strong and fiercely independent she made many happy memories out on the farm with her parents, siblings, grandmother, cousins, aunties and uncles.
She met her high school sweetheart who she married 62 years ago and the two went on to have their own family. Their love for each other would bring into this world, Karen, Lisa, Laurie, Larry and Mathew.
They brought to their children a sense of adventure, laughter, playfulness and the many experiences together as a family. Her life's vocation was service, to her family and to her community.
As her children grew and had families of their own, she became a source of wisdom and humor in the support she gave her kids in raising their own families. She also gave of herself to comfort those in hospice care, giving to animal rescue organizations and adopting her many pets.
These are the things that made her life fulfilling and brought her great happiness and in return brought great happiness to her family. We are forever grateful for her gift and are blessed to pass it on, as she did in her very full life.
She is survived by her husband Larry, daughter Karen (Kevin) Kohlman, Lisa (Steve) Dayton, Laurie (Frank) Kronenbitter, sons Larry (Yuka) Garzenelli and Mathew (Jenny) Garzenelli, her 12 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and her sisters Carol and Laurie.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center, Roseburg, Oregon.
Services will be held at All Souls Catholic Church, 1242 NE Spruce, Myrtle Creek, Oregon on March 25, 2023, at 11 a.m. reception to follow.
