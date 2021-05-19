Janet T. Stanton died Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg, OR. Janet was born in Kansas City, MO, on May 27, 1949 to Thelma Seipel and William Tritt.
After graduating from Nursing College, Janet moved to San Francisco, CA and later to Roseburg. As a registered nurse, Janet spent much of her professional life caring for seriously ill children. She was an excellent nurse with a very tender heart for those under her care.
She married Dr. Stephen Stanton, the love of her life, in 1978. He preceded her in death in 2012. She is survived by their children, Dr. Kevan Stanton (Joanna) and Eileen Stanton, her other great loves.
Janet enjoyed motherhood, cooking, and gardening.
Surviving siblings are: Susan Vogl, Bill Tritt, Bob Tritt, Trish Tritt and Joe Tritt. Her brother John Tritt preceded her in death. She is also survived by her in-laws and many nieces and nephews.
Her children wish to thank the caregivers at Brookdale Roseburg, where Janet was a longtime resident.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
