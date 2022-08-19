Janeta Mae Stone (Zan) was born in Gardiner, Oregon, on Feb. 3, 1929; the fifth child of Norman and Mabel Weatherly. Zan grew up on their sheep, chicken, cow and turkey farm 15 miles west of Elkton, along the Umpqua River. Along with chores on the farm, Zan was an avid student and took on more than one grade in school in each year and graduated as the valedictorian of Elkton High School at age 16. She enrolled at Oregon State University, but after two years moved to Portland and eventually secured a job as a legal secretary in a law firm in downtown Portland. She worked at the law firm for 30 years.

