Janeta Mae Stone (Zan) was born in Gardiner, Oregon, on Feb. 3, 1929; the fifth child of Norman and Mabel Weatherly. Zan grew up on their sheep, chicken, cow and turkey farm 15 miles west of Elkton, along the Umpqua River. Along with chores on the farm, Zan was an avid student and took on more than one grade in school in each year and graduated as the valedictorian of Elkton High School at age 16. She enrolled at Oregon State University, but after two years moved to Portland and eventually secured a job as a legal secretary in a law firm in downtown Portland. She worked at the law firm for 30 years.
Zan met Vincent Stone on a Greyhound bus. Vince was in the U.S. Navy, deployed on the Fall River, headed for Bikini Island and other areas around Japan, during the end of WWII. In spite of only having a few dates during shore leave, Vince proposed. Vince and Zan were wed on Apr. 21, 1949, at the Elkton Christian Church.
Vince and Zan settled in Portland. Zan continued to work as a legal secretary and Vince was hired by the City of Portland Police Department. They had two daughters; Carola and Sally.
After 32 years in Portland, they retired and moved to a five-acre property that had been portioned off from Zan's father's farm. They enjoyed life in Elkton, involving family/friends, active membership in church, gardening and touring around the United States in a travel trailer.
Vince and Zan moved back to Portland in the summer of 2020, after 40 years at the farm. Vince passed away in Nov. 2021. Zan is also preceded in death by Carola. She is survived by her daughter, Sally; granddaughter Laura, grandson Matthew and great-grandson Henry.
Remembrances can be made in honor of Zan to Elkton Christian Church, PO Box 430, Elkton, OR 97436.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.