Janeva Hodgson, 20, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, left this world on Aug. 16 to a tragic car accident.
During free time, you could always find Janeva surrounded by friends and family. Anyone who knew her would say she was life of the party, even when she was by herself. Janeva had the biggest heart and would do anything for the people that she loved. She lived life in the moment and every moment to the fullest. Her smile would light up any room and her laugh would melt your heart.
Janeva was enrolled to finish school this year and planned to take a class in photography. Some of her hobbies included hunting, fishing, horseback riding, mountain drives, loud music and having fun. Janeva had the most immense heart, everyone around her felt her unconditional love. She would be there in a second for the ones she cared about and would love your kids as if they were her own.
She will be forever loved.
Janeva left behind great-grandparents Babe and Kate; grandparents Greg and Evelyn Hodgson and Lottie Ladd; parents Ray Hodgson and Monica Hodgson-Wilson; sister Kadence Hodgson; uncles and aunts Tia Rochelle Hodgson, Tia Roxanne Hodgson, Tio Rustin, Toney Hodgson; uncle Joe and aunt Orinda; uncle Jason Little; uncle Ron Ladd; uncle Jeff and aunt Alyssa Ladd; TeeTee I-iecha Borg; aunt Rosella Lanham; aunt Audra and uncle Toney Skutt; numerous cousins and countless other family members and loved ones. Janeva Hodgson April 23, 2002 — Aug. 16, 2022.
A celebration of life will be held Sept. 3, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Millsite Park in Myrtle Creek, Oregon.
