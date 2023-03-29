On Saturday, March 11, at 7:32 p.m., Janice Oldfield silently passed away at the age of 86, surrounded by family after a brief battle with pneumonia. She is succeeded by three of her four daughters, Joyce, Teresa and Pamela, and her five grandchildren, Sarah, Rachel, Ashley, Megan, and David. She was preceded in death by her husband Lloyd and daughter, Bonnie.
Janice was born in her childhood home on Jan. 4, 1937, in Burley, Idaho, to Laura Viola Glenn and Stewart Elliot Jordon. She was the fourth child of seven, which may have contributed to her fighting spirit in life. She dropped out of school and moved to Roseburg, Oregon, in 1955, where she met and fell in love with Lloyd Oldfield, thus beginning her journey to become “the mama” of the Oldfield family.
Janice loved the mama role she found herself in. Not all of her children she birthed. She worked at Gallups Kindergarten for a time, ran a home daycare briefly and spent many years working in her church’s nursery. This said, her primary job was to be a stay-at-home mom for her kids and their friends, then later a grandma to her kid’s kids and their friends as well; everyone was welcomed, everyone was loved, and most importantly, everyone was fed.
Those who got to know her on a personal level had the opportunity to learn the value of a ride in the country, the joy that can be created from karaoke and the competitiveness of Skip bo.
She loved the color purple and she loved God. For those she left behind, she’s still here, in the roses and lavender trees; in lilac sunsets, in the smell of a wood stove and all things purple and shiny. Words cannot begin to describe how much this woman was loved by not just her family, but the community of people she helped along the way. She was “the mama”, the “grandma” and a friend who will be forever missed.
A service in celebration of her life will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, March 31, at Foundation Fellowship on 813 SE Lane Ave Roseburg, Oregon. A viewing will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., with a burial following at 2 p.m. at Roseburg Memorial Gardens. All are welcome to attend.
Arrangements in the care of Umpqua Valley Funeral Directors, 541-537-9300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.