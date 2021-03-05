Janice Reid Jones was born Janice Loree Reid February 5th, 1943 to parents Gladys and Vernon Reid in Nash, Oklahoma. She passed away February 27th, 2021, after a brief illness - surrounded by loving family and with one of her hallmark beautiful smiles on her face.
Janice grew up with her four siblings Marilyn, Lenita, Lynden, and Cheryl in Nash, Oklahoma on the farm. After high school, she worked while going to business school. On a whim, she joined a friend last minute to go to a dance at Vance Air Force Base (something she swore she had never done before) and met Larry Merritt Jones. After marrying him, they headed for Victorville, CA.
Janice loved caring for and spending time with Larry’s two young sons, Larry Jr. and Tommy in those early years. She often recanted a camping trip with the boys where they spent a weekend in the pouring rain in a tent and had so many fond memories of that time.
After moving to California and then North Dakota with the Air Force, Janice worked in government jobs with the Postmaster and then as a secretary for the Intelligence Department. Shelby Reid Jones was born in North Dakota in 1973, shortly before their move to Guam. Janice loved sharing stories of that time in Guam with infant Shelby.
Returning to Riverside, CA, next up came Angela Loree Jones in 1975. Two years later they moved to Atwater, CA to Castle Air Force Base. Justin Larry Jones joined the family in 1980. Janice loved the time at home with her children and was the best mom anyone could have asked for. The family was completed with Janelle Lucille Jones in 1982 and we all remember the joy mom had with that little cutie!
Janice began working at the Schelby School a few years later, where she worked for many years and wore many hats. In true Janice form, many people commented at her retirement that she did the work of many and would be difficult to replace.
Janice loved encouraging her children in their passions, being outside and gardening, and caring for animals. She always fed stray cats and once even mistakenly befriended a skunk.
In later years, Janice and Larry moved to Roseburg, Oregon with Angela and her family. Being with family was her biggest joy and she visited family every opportunity she had, with frequent trips to Oklahoma to see Shelby and Justin and Portland to see Janelle. Nothing brought her greater joy than her children and their children. The only job she was better at than being a mom was being a grandmother.
Janice had Alzheimer’s and although she had some trouble remembering, she regaled us all with stories of years past. Although the stories sometimes evolved with the telling, her joy in sharing those memories is a lasting comfort to us all.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Marilyn, and many beloved cats and dogs. We know they were all there welcoming her home as she missed them deeply.
Janice is survived by her husband Larry, her siblings Lenita, Lynden, and Cheryl, her six children, her eighteen grandchildren, her great-granddaughter, and many nieces and nephews.
To honor Janice, please spend time with family, plant a hyacinth, adopt a pet from a local shelter (or feed those strays!), or donate to the Alzheimer’s Association in her name. And don’t forget to smile.
