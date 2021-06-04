Janie Lee O’Bannon, nee Evans passed away on Sunday, May 23rd, 2021. Janie was born in Benton, Arkansas on September 10, 1951 to Huldy and Silvia Evans. She was the only daughter of four children born to the couple.
The family relocated to the Fresno, California area, where Janie would meet the love of her life, David LeRoy O’Bannon. David and Janie would marry on June 8, 1968. The couple would enjoy 38 wonderful years before David’s passing on March 11th, 2007.
David and Janie were blessed with two children, Deanna and David (Davey) O’Bannon. The family relocated to Douglas County in 1975. Janie would go on to work at All That Video for her brother-in-law James O’Bannon, Werner Works, Mercy Care Center, and again at All that Video for her brother-in-law Johnny O’Bannon.
Janie enjoyed spending time with family and friends, camping, getting her hair and nails done, going to the movie theatre, playing Bingo at Seven Feathers, and watching Days of Our Lives with Deanna. She also enjoyed the company of her dogs, Reggie and Gracie.
Janie was preceded in death by her father Huldy Valentine Evans, mother Silvia Evans, and husband David Leroy O’Bannon.
Janie is survived by her son David (Davey) O’Bannon; daughter Deanna Alvarado and her husband Johnnie Alvarado; daughter Tammy McLean; grandchildren, Zaciah O’Bannon, Colvin Baslee, Christina Villafane, Andre Unicume, Ashely Unicume, Jordan Unicume, Leon Brents, Connor McLean, Nayeli McLean, and Samantha “Sami” Robinson; great-grandchildren, Leandro Glenn, Ethan Crittenden, Elias Unicume, and Aubrey Unicume; brothers, Lucky, Clyde, and Rick Evans; sisters-in-law, Vicky Cooper, Sherry O’Bannon, Dawn Evans, and Joann Evans; daughter-in-law, Lacie Tai; brother-in-law, Robert O’Bannon; nephews, Randy and Brandon Evans; nieces, Danielle Fuzi, Lynette Davis, Trisha Evans, Kayla Evans, and Linda Ramirez. Janie is also survived by various other in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends.
Janie was a warm and compassionate individual who befriended many people and touched many lives. She is deeply loved and will be greatly missed by many.
Friends and family can attend a viewing at WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES on 965 W. Harvard Ave. on Thursday, June 10th, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the VA National Cemetery on 1770 W. Harvard Ave on Friday, June 11th, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. A celebration of life potluck will proceed the funeral service and will take place at River Forks Park. The family requests that any flower arrangements be delivered to Wilson’s Chapel of the Roses.
