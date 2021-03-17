Janie Linette Thompson Jones slipped peacefully into eternity on January 16, 2021, after battling Alzheimer’s and diabetes for many years.
Janie was born on September 5, 1947 to Wilbur and Luella Thompson in Ava, Missouri, joining her brothers and sisters, Harold, Gaye, Dee, Ann, Benny, and Jimmy; sister, Tammie came along seven years later. Janie and her family moved from Douglas County, Missouri, to Douglas County, Oregon in December of 1951. They made their home in Melrose, where she attended school and graduated from Roseburg High School in 1965.
After high school Janie moved to San Francisco when she started dating Danny Jones, a Douglas High School Graduate, who was stationed at Alameda Naval Air Station Base with her brother Jimmy. They were married in August of 1968 and had the pride of her life, Derin, in 1970. After seven years, Danny and Janie divorced and Janie and Derin spent time in Roseburg, OR, Davis, CA, and Portland, OR, before they finally settled back in Roseburg.
Janie had several jobs, but the one she was most proud of was as the owner/operator of Butterfly Kisses Adult Foster Care in Green. She was able to take care of her mother in her declining health and other women for several years. Upon her retirement, Janie moved into town and spent many hours playing games and working puzzles with family and friends, especially her younger sister Tammie.
Family was everything to Janie. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, Daria and Dexter, as well as numerous great-nieces and nephews. Her house in Green was often the gathering spot for many family functions, especially 4th of July Backyard Campouts and Christmas Silly Stocking exchanges.
Janie is survived by her son, Derin and Vanessa Jones; grandchildren, Daria and Dexter (Eagle Point, OR); stepson, Loren and Yvette Beaber (Melbourne, Australia); brothers, Harold and Sharon Thompson (Glide, OR), Ben and Margo Thompson and Jimmy Thompson (Roseburg); sisters, Ann and David Schrader (Baker City, OR) and Tammie and Steve Nielsen (Roseburg); and brother-in-law, John Lopez (Winters, CA). She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilber and Luella Thompson, brother, Dee Thompson and sister, Gaye Lopez.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 27th, 2021 in Malin, OR, followed by a lunch and memorial gathering at the Malin Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Janie’s name to the Alzheimer's Association, or Oregon District 6 Little League, c/o Derin Jones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.