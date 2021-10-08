July 15, 1936 - September 12, 2021
Stayton, Oregon - Jay, 85, passed away on Sept. 12, 2021. He was born on July 15, 1936, to Bob and Ethel Lawrence in Octavia, Oklahoma. After graduating high school, he married Charlotte Hilton and became the owner/operator in auto parts sales for over 25 years. Jay and Charlotte have three children. The couple lived in Stayton for over 50 years. Jay enjoyed working in his yard, boating, and most of all, U of O football. He was a devoted member of Foothills Church. Jay was preceded in death by his wife Charlotte, his parents, four sisters and a brother. He is survived by his children: Patti (Terry) Morrow of Wrightwood, California; Pam (Bill) Bennett of Palm Coast, Florida; Brian (Laurie) Lawrence of Keizer, Oregon; five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25 at 1:00 p.m. at Foothills Church, 975 Fern Ridge Rd SE, Stayton, Oregon 97383. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please send a donation to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, Illinois 60601 or at act.alz.org. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton, Oregon.
