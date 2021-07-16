Jay Dean Taylor left this earth on the July 8, 2021. Jay was born in Fort Dodge, Iowa, to Paul and Fern Taylor on September 16, 1953.
Jay leaves behind his wife of 48 years, Jan (Patterson) Taylor; daughter Amy (Taylor) Valencia and Leah Taylor; son-in-law David Valencia; two grandchildren, Abigail Valencia and Jackson Valencia; a sister, Gail Larsen (Kim); brothers Craig Taylor (Jill) and Ray Taylor (Cate); father-in-law Elmer Patterson; his loving siblings in-law Carol Evans and Steve (Wendi) Patterson; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving parents Paul and Fern Taylor, and his Brother in-law and friend Lynn Evans.
Jay was lucky enough to find his passion in life working on cars at a young age, which eventually led him to own Genes Brake and Alignment. Jay had a great crew in Paul, Gene, Heather and Joe! He found great satisfaction and enjoyment from the hard work of repairing cars. However, his relationships with his customers were always the most important. He was the go-to guy for many people with their auto repair questions.
He also went to as many baseball games and FFA events of his grandkids as he could, and beamed with pride watching them. He adored his grandchildren and told many stories to whomever would listen about them both!
In his spare time, Jay enjoyed making beautiful woodworking projects that were highly sought after by family members and friends.
The loud voice, good humor, helping hands, and most importantly, big heart of Jay Taylor will be dearly missed by all.
