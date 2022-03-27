It is with great sadness that we announce Jay Starr, 60, passed away on Feb. 15, 2022, at OHSU, with his devoted and loving wife holding him in her arms and family by his side. Born July 16, 1961, in Eureka, California, to Jay C. and Patty Starr. His family moved around with his dad in the forest service. They lived all over California, Washington and Oregon. He graduated from Forks High School in Washington in 1979. In 1980, his family moved to Roseburg and he was a longtime resident of Winston.
Jay worked at RFP for 24 years before having to retire. Jay loved the outdoors hiking, camping, kayaking, biking or motorcycles. He and Sheryl would take off on their bikes for short and long rides. He loved riding his Harley with taking trips all over Oregon and California with his wife and friends. These were some of his best times, they cherished every moment. He and Sheryl loved spontaneous road trips to the coast, Washington, California or Arizona, where they fell in love with Sedona.
The moss rarely grew under his feet, traveling to tropical places in Jamaica, Mexico and they made many trips all around the East Coast. There they would visit the grandkids and transplant families from UPMC, where he had his second lung transplant. Jay was unique as having cystic fibrosis with two double lung transplants in 2008 and 2015.
Jay loved telling people he was blessed in having three sets of lungs. He was extremely proud of giving back to others so when UPMC asked if he would like to do a lung transplant commercial for the hospital, he was very honored. UPMC came out to Winston and filmed his story, with him on his Harley and his friends.
Jay is survived by his devoted wife, Sheryl, stepsons Brian (Olivia) Walter of France, Colby (Lacey) Walter of New York and stepdaughter, Jennifer (Donnie) Parker of Medford, and five grandkids. His mom, Patty (Dave) Baldwin, and siblings, Tracy and John Starr. Many aunts, (Maxine), uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his dad, Jay C., brother, Stephen and beloved grandparents.
A celebration of life will be held April 2, 2022, 1 p.m., at Highland Vista Clubhouse, 237 Highland Vista Lane, Roseburg, Oregon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.