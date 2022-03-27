Jean Marier Bonnell passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at her home in Glide. Jean was born to Fred and Mary Marier on July 16, 1931. Jean moved to Glide at the age of 12, where she spent the remainder of her life. She married Preston “Dale” Bonnell in 1950 and raised three children together Jim, Randy and Lori. Over the years, Jean was involved in the Glide Garden Club, Glide High School Booster Club, Glide Summer Recreation Program, and Tops Club OR 0189. Jean was lovingly known as the “cake lady,” making hundreds of wedding cakes over the years. Generations of Glide trick-or-treaters would show up on her doorstep excited for her infamous popcorn balls.
She was preceded in death by her husband Dale, son Jim and daughter-in-law Susan. Jean outlived all of her 11 siblings. She is survived by children, Randy and Lori (Bryan), grandchildren Ryan (Stephanie), Jimmy (Carrie), Erin (Dan), Brandt, Preston and Levi. Great-grandchildren Cody, James, Sheridan, Madison, Ella, Aiden and Braxton. Great-great-grandchild Lylah. A celebration of life will be held at the Glide Community Center on Saturday, April 1, 2022, at 2 p.m., with her famous mandarin orange cake to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Glide Recreation Program. PO Box 15, Glide, Oregon 97443.
