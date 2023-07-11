Jean passed away on the morning of June 25, 2023, at Adventist Health-Rideout Hospital in Maryville, California.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years of loving marriage to Monte. Jean had two siblings, her sister, Marie and brother, James (Bus) born to Ed and “E.” Shirley. Jean was born in Sutherlin, Oregon, where she lived the vast majority of her life. She graduated from Drain High School in 1944, and was joined in lifelong marriage to Monte on Sept 17, 1947.
Jean's Willamette Valley roots were deep and filled with friends, family and community during the many decades she and Monte shared. Together, they greatly enjoyed many outdoor sports and lifestyle benefits of the region including fishing, hunting, camping and the vast beautiful surrounding landscapes. Later in life, she was particularly proud of their shared goal culminating in the building and maintaining of a home overlooking Cooper Creek where they lived happily for many years.
Most recently she moved from Roseburg, Oregon, and lived and enjoyed the climate and new friendships made at Prestige Assisted Living in Marysville, California, close to her immediate family who surrounded her at her time of passing.
She is survived by a son, Gordon (Mary) and grandson, Taylor (Patty).
The above describes the facts of her life. Summarizing a wonderful life of 96 years in a few words cannot convey all that she was to those who knew and loved her during her long life. Including, but not just limited to, her family, nephews, niece and many friends who have known and adored her. Jean will always be remembered for a lifelong genuine openness and happy spirit during the bounty of eras that were her life.
She remains loved deeply in the memory of a remarkable and very, very special lady.
