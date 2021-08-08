Jeanette Marie (Rickards) Ewings was born December 14, 1937 in Crystal, Maine and went peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, July 16, 2021. She is predeceased by her parents, Leslie A. Rickards and Geneva L. (Fogg) Rickards, along with her brother Vaughn A. Rickards and many friends and relatives.
Jeanette is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Gilbert H. Ewings of Roseburg, Oregon; daughters Faith Siefke (Tim) of Libby, Montana, and Sharon Rust (Scott) of Myrtle Creek, Oregon; grandchildren Dawn Marie Whitbourn (Doug) of Troy, New York, Daniel Whitbourn of Troy, New York, David Whitbourn (April) of Troy, New York, and Justin Perry of Myrtle Creek, Oregon; and great-grandchildren, Seamus and Liam Whitbourn of Troy, New York.
Jeanette graduated with the Class of 1957 from Stearns High School in Millinocket, Maine. She attended Eastern Nazarene College, in Quincy, Massachusetts.
Jeanette married the love of her life (Gil) on March 16, 1959. She soon discovered her passion as a housewife, homemaker, and stay-at-home mother. Jeanette was a devoted, loving wife and mother of their two children.
Jeanette was a lifetime member of the Church of the Nazarene, where she at one time or another served as Missionary President, youth leader, church board member, Sunday School teacher, and made certain that anyone who was ill or celebrating a special event in their lives received a card.
Jeanette and her husband, Gil, raised their two daughters in Millinocket, calling it home until 2002 when they moved to Myrtle Creek, Oregon. In 2010, they made their home on the scenic Kootenai River. In August of 2017, the couple moved back to Oregon, where Jeanette became a resident of
Callahan Memory Care and spent the last four years of her temporary home on earth.
Jeanette passed on July 16, 2021, surrounded by immediate family.
The family would like to thank the dedicated caregivers at Callahan Memory Care and Bristol Hospice Care of Eugene, Oregon for their tireless efforts to provide quality care as we entrusted our loved one with them.
The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to the Myrtle Creek Church of the Nazarene in memory of Jeanette Ewings.
A memorial service will be held at the Myrtle Creek Church of the Nazarene in Myrtle Creek, Oregon, on Sunday, August 15, at 4 p.m.
Revelation 21:4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.