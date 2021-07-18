Jeanette Seavers, age 86, of Roseburg, OR, formerly of Rudolph, WI passed away in her home on June 14, 2021 from natural causes in the loving care of her son, Jeff.
Funeral services were held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, June 12, 2021 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Burial was held at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. There will also be a Memorial Service in the Roseburg, OR area at Taylors Family Mortuary in Winston, OR at 11 A.M. on July 23, 2021. At the July 23 Memorial Service many will give the opportunity to share how she touched their lives.
Jeanette was born Jeanette Margaret Reber on June 24, 1934 to Herman and Margaret (Grimm) Reber. She grew up on the family farm in Rudolph, WI with her 6 siblings Geraldine (Ralph Marzofka), Harlan (Cathy), Allen (Ann), Darrell (Sally), Jack (Suzanne), and Diane (Melvin Klawikowski).
She moved to Stevens Point, WI where she owned and operated the downtown A&W Drive-in Restaurant with her husband Ralph Shirek, who passed away suddenly at the age of 24. She also worked part-time at St. Michaels Hospital. She then moved to Waukesha, WI for 4 years with her new husband Henry Becker, returning to Stevens Point and working at St. Michaels Hospital. She then married Lloyd Seavers and moved to Roseburg, OR where she worked for the VA Hospital until she retired after 20 years of service to our veterans. Lloyd passed away in June 2008.
Her service to our veterans earned her much acclaim both from VA staff and from veterans and their families. She could always be counted on to get them the help that they needed and deserved because of their service to our country. When the VA system was at a low point, she worked hard to deliver results to those who had delivered results in keeping our nation safe. She was proud of them and the work she did for them.
Jeanettes love for baking earned her many awards at state and county fairs. She also created two local businesses that delivered the great baked goods for which she was well known.
She is survived by her children, Sandy (Terry) Hunt of Roseburg, OR, Rodney (Merry) Seavers of Junction City, WI, Glenn (Louise) Shirek of Roseburg, OR, Randy (Sue) Seavers of Stevens Point, WI, Ramsey (Mary) Seavers of Wonder Lake, IL, Debbie (Chuck) Goodness, of Stevens Point, WI, Daniel (Denise) Seavers of Stevens Point, WI, Jeff Becker of Roseburg, OR, and Clayton (Stephanie) Seavers of Junction City, WI, 18 Grandchildren,35 Great-grandchildren, and 10 Great-great-grandchildren and sister Diane.
You can learn more about Jeanette and her life at http://www.jeanettes.org.
