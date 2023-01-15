Jeanne R. Cox, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Jan. 4, 2023. She was born on Jan. 2, 1929, to Del and Hazel Renius. Jeanne was preceded in death by both parents, her sisters Virginia and Eleanor, her first husband Tommy Parker and her husband Bruce Cox.
Jeanne and Tommy were married for 44 years until the time of his death. In 1993, she met Bruce in Georgia. They became fast friends and eventually married. He referred to her as his sweetheart. They enjoyed traveling and became volunteers with the Mission Service Corp. Their duties were to minister missionary’s homes on leave. Jeanne was a master seamstress. She loved doing wedding dresses, but her biggest joy was sewing for her children and grandchildren.
In 2001, Jeanne and Bruce moved to Myrtle Creek to be with their daughter and son-in-law, Cindi and John Stamey. After 12 years they moved to Callahan Village, and then to Callahan Court. Jeanne became a member of Tri-City Baptist Church and especially enjoyed the quilting group. She loved to sew and would often help repair clothing for others while at Callahan Village.
She is survived by her three children; Pamela Moore (George), Cindi Stamey (John) and Bobby Parker (Tara), and special daughter, Deena Weber. She had 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. A special thank you to Dr. Ashley Sparks, Bristol Hospice, Callahan Village and Callahan Court for taking care of Mom and her family as well.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. April 15, 2023, at Tri-City Baptist Church in Myrtle Creek, Oregon.
