Jeanne Woodruff Moore, known by most as “Jeannie”, died at age 76 on July 5, 2021. Having lived almost her entire life in the Roseburg area, she died at her childhood home in Winchester, OR after gracefully and valiantly battling an untreatable disease for two years. She loved the 4th of July, and her family believes she fought just one more day in order to enjoy a final Independence Day celebration on her beloved North Umpqua river.
She is survived by the love of her life, high school sweetheart, and husband of 55 years, Richard “Spike” Moore. She is also survived by her two daughters, Gina and Molly, and her cherished three grandsons, Cole, Caine and Zachary, with whom she loved spending time and tried to spoil as often as she could! Jeannie was born to the late Byron “Woody” Woodruff and Lillian “Sissy” Woodruff.
Jeannie was known for dancing on tables, seeing the bright side of everything, being kind and generous to everyone she ever met, loving fiercely, and always giving a smile with a warm hello. Anyone who walked through the front door would be greeted with “what would you like to eat and drink?”. To the great chagrin of her two daughters her motto was “everything will work out the way it’s supposed to” and she was usually right.
Jeannie had a love of animals and was known as “Dog Mom” to 7 different Weimaraner pups over the years. She was also on the Ladies Auxiliary for Wildlife Safari for over 20 years and helped to fundraise more than $3 million to support the park. She played bridge regularly with the same group of friends for over 30 years. Jeannie graduated from Roseburg High School and attended Pacific University.
We would like to welcome friends to a Celebration of Life open house on July 24th from 4pm - 8pm at the Moore family home. Food and beverages will be provided. Everyone has a Jeannie story and we’d love to hear them all! Bring your party shoes and let’s send her off with the celebration she deserves.
