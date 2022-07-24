Jeffrey Alan Havener was born on July 27, 1948, in New York City. The first son of Blanche (McGrath) Havener and Jack Havener, Jeffrey excelled in graphic arts and publishing. He attended the High School of Music and Art in New York City. Young lad Jeff, with brother Glenn, loved to explore the rocky northern tip of Manhattan Island. Jeff joined the Hare Krishna organization in New York and subsequently traveled to India where he lived in an ashram in Old Delhi and became a key player in the publication of their international magazine “Back to Godhead.” After three years, he became their print shop manager in (then West) Germany.

