Jeffrey Alan Havener was born on July 27, 1948, in New York City. The first son of Blanche (McGrath) Havener and Jack Havener, Jeffrey excelled in graphic arts and publishing. He attended the High School of Music and Art in New York City. Young lad Jeff, with brother Glenn, loved to explore the rocky northern tip of Manhattan Island. Jeff joined the Hare Krishna organization in New York and subsequently traveled to India where he lived in an ashram in Old Delhi and became a key player in the publication of their international magazine “Back to Godhead.” After three years, he became their print shop manager in (then West) Germany.
The International Society for Krishna Consciousness was founded by A.C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada, who was Jeff’s teacher and who gave him his Krishna name. This directed Jeff’s life on a spiritual path that never ended. Jeff married within the community and had a son, Aaron Charles. After returning to NYC in 1972, Jeff divorced and moved to Florida (where Jack and Blanche were living) and again became involved in print shop management.
Jeff moved to Portland in 1975, joining his younger brothers Glenn and Kevin. He fathered a daughter, Sasha, with Debbie Fox. In 1982, he met Kathy, the love of his life. They married in 1986 and in 1991 they moved to The Ranch in Douglas County, joining a beautiful community of people where they enjoyed living off the grid for 20 years.
After neck surgery, Jeff and Kathy moved to Kathy’s mother’s home in Roseburg, where they continued their life of service and enjoyed gardening and spending time with their many friends. Jeff has always given of himself. Along with Kathy, he joined the Master Gardeners, volunteered for Umpqua Watersheds, collected for the Glide Wildflower Show, drove for Meals on Wheels and most recently volunteered at Fish Pantry of Roseburg.
For 20 years, they camped at the Oregon County Fair, where Jeff was the Sign Magician and made signs for countless entertainers for free. Jeff was self-taught and played guitar for many years before moving to Roseburg. He became a professional sign painter and working musician. With a beautiful voice, he performed at farmers markets, wineries, festivals and fairs. In the last few years, he found joy working with Kathy on her catering jobs at the Spring Fair, the Fall Craft Fair and the Christmas Fair. Kathy and Jeff enjoyed their many trips to the Oregon Coast and Puerto Vallarta, as well as touring Ireland and Hawaii. While volunteering, he had his to-be fatal accident that took his spirit on July 17, 2022.
Jeff was a deep soul, sensitive, caring and deeply honest “gentle man” who will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his children, brothers Kevin and Glenn (and wife Claudia) and his much beloved wife Kathy Shayler.
