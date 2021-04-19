“Sail on home, St. Brenden”, was shouted by our beloved Jeffrey William Wheaton to his patron saint on April 13, 2021. Jeff, age 61, was born in Oakland, CA on May 30, 1959. He is survived by his wife, Jody, of 37 years; children Isaac, Andrew and his wife, Taylor, Elias, Lilyanna, and Maggie; mother, Katherine; three sisters; and the newest Wheaton, granddaughter Bridget. Jeff, a member of St Joseph’s Catholic Church, had a strong devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus. It is ironic that he passed away unexpectedly during open heart surgery to correct his congenital heart defect, a bicuspid valve.
Jeff was born to teach. He was a public-school educator for nearly 30 years, teaching elementary through college age students. Many students would request to be in his class from year to year. Yet his favorite subject to teach was his faith in Jesus Christ and all things Catholic. As well as being a lector, who loved to proclaim the Word of God, Jeff taught both youth and adults for many years at St. Joes.
During his life, Jeff was a pilot, avid long distance bicyclist, reader of history, SF Giants fan, old GMC pick-up truck admirer, writer of stories, lover of music, (especially Celtic music and Vavaldi’s “Four Seasons”), home builder, “McGyver, the Fix-It Man” (He could fix or repair anything!), wood worker (even building his own casket during a slump in his teaching career in 2008). He had an insatiable desire to learn new things. His wit and sense of humor will be sorely missed. This hard-working husband and father sacrificed many personal dreams and things he wanted to do so that his wife and children could pursue homeschooling, and their own hobbies and interests.
A Rosary will begin at 11:30 followed by a funeral Mass at 12 noon on April 24, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church 800 W. Stanton St, Roseburg, OR. The Mass will be live-streamed via the St Joseph Facebook page for those who cannot attend in person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.