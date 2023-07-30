Jennifer Marie Ireland passed away on July 19, 2023, surrounded by her family after a short but hard battle with cancer. She was 36 years old. Jennifer, the daughter of Charlene and Darryl Ireland was born on Aug. 10, 1986, at OHSU in Portland, Oregon. She was a lifelong resident of Roseburg, Oregon.

