Jennifer Marie Ireland passed away on July 19, 2023, surrounded by her family after a short but hard battle with cancer. She was 36 years old. Jennifer, the daughter of Charlene and Darryl Ireland was born on Aug. 10, 1986, at OHSU in Portland, Oregon. She was a lifelong resident of Roseburg, Oregon.
Jennifer had never met a stranger and to know her was to instantly have a friend. It didn’t matter if years had gone by without seeing her, she would lead the conversation as if no time had passed.
We all loved her for her big personality, heart of gold, contagious laugh, bright smile and quick-witted humor. She spoke her mind and always made everyone around her laugh, even until the very end.
She was also known for her awesome and creative cooking. If she ever made you a meal, you wouldn’t forget it.
Nothing on this earth meant more to Jen than her two babies, Adoria (9) and Ethan (7). She was so proud to be their mama and she stepped into motherhood with so much love. Being one of four children, her and her siblings grew up very close and have stories and memories to last a lifetime.
Jen is survived by her mom Charlene Ireland, grandparents Paul and Atha Thompson and her three siblings Christopher (Trena), Jessica and Ashley (Randy). She is also survived by her nieces and nephews Nolan, Maddux and Lilly, uncles, Vincent and Delane, and lots of cousins.
She is preceded in death by her dad Darryl Ireland.
Jennifer’s passing has left a huge hole in all of our hearts and a void we won’t ever be able to fill. Her life was cut way too short and she will be deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
When we lose someone we love we must learn not to live without them, but to live with the love they left behind.
There are no funeral services planned at this time.
