Born at Hahn Air Force Base West Germany to Ronald Leslie King and Michelle (Zywocienski) King, Jeremie King was an active, intelligent person who loved sports, especially softball, fishing, and CrossFit training. Graduated in 1997 from North Medford High School in Medford, OR. He met Amy McDonald at Christ for The Nations Bible Institute, and later married her in her hometown St. Louis, MO. Enlisted in the Navy, married, and then started a family of his own during 1998-99. He served until 2005 first as Fire Controller & Surface Rescue Swimmer on USS Boxer and USS John Young, then finally as a Recruiter. After leaving military service, he moved to his hometown of Joshua Tree, CA. He worked with the 29 Marine Corp Air Ground Combat Center holding a variety of jobs in the communications and IT field. Last working in the public sector for Microsoft Cloud Customer Support. Jeremie died from complications of Covid-19 at the High Desert Regional Medical Center in Joshua Tree, CA. He was 43 years old. May his spirit be at peace.
He enjoyed coaching his children, and many others, with Tri-Valley Little League where he played as a young boy. Jeremie gave back to others as he knew how, supported his kids by attending practices, games, plays, events, and recitals.
He was blessed to have a large, blended family who loved, encouraged, and supported him with their advice, time, financing, and prayers.
Survivors: mother, Michelle (Zywocienski) Maresh and stepfather, David Maresh of Yucca Valley, CA, Grandmother, Florence Zywocienski, Aunts; Collette, Karen, Uncles; Chuck and Carl. Father, Ronald King and stepmother, Tonya (Stratton) King, of Shady Cove, OR. Sister, Stacie (King) Maresh of CA. Children; Kiersten (King) Shreve & Patrick of NJ, Keegan King of Joshua Tree, CA and Kealla King of VA, stepdaughter, Arabella King. Aunts Charlene Burr, Lynn King, Uncle Bob King. Cousins; Trisha Gamboa, Angella Nutt, Kailee King, Bobby King, Denise Littreal, Daniel Burr, Ethan Burr OK, Patrick Sweeney ID, Nathan King MS. Aunts Jeanne King-Alexander, Rachelle Carter, uncles Donald Stratton, James Stratton, Matthew Stratton, step grandparents; Don & Karen Stratton, Rev. Lenny Meyer. Cousins; Raegan Hunt-Wulff, Allison Wulff, LaRae Ernst, Dean Stratton, Nic Stratton, Sharaea Stratton-Wright from OR.
Preceded in death: grandfathers, Elbert Leslie King, Jack Zywocienski, grandmother Maxine King, aunts Carol Nutt, Donna King, cousin, Nick Parliament of CA. Step grandmother, Glenda Meyer, OR.
Celebration of Life with Military Honors on Oct. 10, 2021 at 11 a.m., at Hawks Landing Golf Course, Yucca Valley, CA.
