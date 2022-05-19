Jeremy Curtis Blondell, age 45, was a father, son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend. He was loved by many and stolen from us all too soon. Jeremy was born in Roseburg, Oregon, joining his twin brother, Travis (older by only a few minutes), to the delight of their parents and extended family.
Having spent his childhood years in the Sutherlin area, the family later moved to Wolf Creek where Jeremy lived and worked in the auto body industry at the time of his demise. Jeremy's bright, sunny smile and loving heart touched many lives. A very hard worker, Jeremy kept busy helping people — he will not be forgotten easily. His daughter, Tea ̀, was the light of his life, and he took great pride in each milestone she achieved in her life.
Jeremy is preceded in death by his sister, Marissa Blondell-Hiatt; stepmother, Donna Blondell; stepmother, Betty Young; grandmother, Goldie Blondell; grandfather, Ralph Blondell; grandfather, Cecil Payne; aunt, Eileen Buckland; uncle, Cliff Buckland; uncle, R. LeVelle Blondell; uncle, Louis Royal, and uncle, Andre' De Leos.
Jeremy is survived by his daughter, Tea ̀ Blondell; his father, Curtis Blondell; mother, Debbie Cheney; sister, Angelique Woodall (Sam); twin brother, Travis Blondell; sister, Adriane Friedrich (Jason); brother, Ca-Pane Payne-Cheney; brother, John Cheney; sister, Rebecca Graham, stepsister, Sylvia Rodriguez, stepbrother, E. Manuel Penalever; brother-in-law, Chris Hiatt (Florie); as well as his aunts and uncles including Diane Chartier (Jim); Louise Sullivan (Mike); John Payne (Rose); Grace Payne; Darlene Freamon (Jerry); Arnold Blondell (Debbie); Jerry Blondell; Dawnita De Leos; Kevin Blondell (Donna); and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held on May 21, 2022, at 1 p.m. at 2545 Nonpariel Rd., Sutherlin, Oregon, 97479. A barbecue/potluck immediately following, please bring a side dish.
