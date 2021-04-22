Jeri Lynne passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on January 11, 2021, at home. Born May 3, 1962 in Roseburg, Oregon, Jeri lived in Sutherlin until she was 12 when she moved to Fresno, CA with her mother, Geri Rard Adolph, who preceded her in death in 1998.
Jeri Lynne is survived by her father John Rard; sister, Jane Steward Snyder; and brothers, Jim (Jeanna), Roy, Phill (Pam) and Dale (Rena). She loved her many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
A burial of Jeri's ashes at Fair Oaks Cemetery and a celebration of life will be held for family and friends of Jeri on May 1, 2021.
