Jerry Allen Morrison passed away at the age of 84, in Portland, Oregon, at OHSU, on Sept. 27, 2022. Jerry resided in Lookingglass, Oregon, for 50 plus years. Jerry was born in Erick, Oklahoma, on Sept. 26, 1938, to Esther and Andrew Morrison. Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Florence Morrison.
Jerry has a brother Ed Morrison, sister Jealdean Barger and brother Jim Morrison. Jerry is survived by his son, Tony Allen Morrison, and daughter, Teri Marie Morrison. Jerry loved his grandchildren, Tanner Allen Morrison, wife Amanda Morrison and Traye Raymond Morrison. He adored his great-grandchildren Octavia Marie Morrison and Kyelan Allen Morrison.
Jerry was a hardworking man; he was a carpenter most of his life working for several different companies. While becoming a carpenter in 1970, he won first place in a statewide apprenticeship contest. He loved to work on cars and motors. He would fix just about anything you asked him to. Jerry raced cars when he was young and also did some dirt track racing. Our family always had a saying "Families that RACE together STAY together!!" Jerry was very active in our racing no matter who was driving. Jerry will be missed by his friends and family!
A celebration of life is planned for Jerry on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Community Baptist Church, 91 SE Thompson, Winston, Oregon.
