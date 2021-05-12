Jerry Dale Powell passed away in Portland, Oregon, on Friday, May 7, 2021. He was born in Littlefork, Minnesota on September 29, 1945 to Sylvester and Alma Powell.
At the age of five, he moved to Lookingglass, Oregon. During Jerry’s youth he enjoyed many things involving outdoors including hunting, fishing, and raising cattle. On June 10 ,1967, Jerry married Bernice Black, together they spent fifty-four wonderful years raising their sons, and one beloved grandson. He loved his family and raised them to be hard workers just like him. Jerry worked for Roseburg Forest Products as a truck driver for thirty years.
Jerry is preceded in death by his parents Sylvester and Alma Powell; brother, Richard Powell; sister, Lois Sorensen; and brother-in law, Cecil Bates. Jerry is survived by his loving wife Bernice; his sons Jerry Powell and wife Jodye, Gary and wife Tonyia Powell, and Brad Powell; his sisters Charlotte Bates, Wanda and husband Kenny Swift; grandchildren, Bradley, Kailye, Austin, Colby, Kaitlyn, Mackenzie, Brandon and Dylan Powell; five great-grandchildren, Axl, Easton, Peyton, Kaci and McKinleigh Powell.
Funeral services will be held at the Lookingglass Cemetery on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at 3 p.m. with a potluck to follow at Lookingglass Grange.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.