Jerry Dean Sulffridge born December 28th, 1958, to Clarence and Nellie Juanita (David) Sulffridge, passed away in his sleep on February 4th, 2021.
Jerry joined the Army in June 1978, right after graduation from Glide High. He married his high school sweetheart CherylAnn Pease on June 7th, 1980. They were married for 40 years.
Jerry had four girls, Tia and Jeremy Harper, Christina and Sean Cordle, Carol and Stephen Fields, and Niki and Dustin Proctor; 14 surviving grandchildren, Jeremy Paul (Jr) Harper, Caleb Cordle, Ciera Harper, Kylee Sulffridge, James Harper, Kaden Fields, Alexis Cordle, Adrianna Sulffridge, Tegan Fields, Jade Cordle, Saphire Cordle, Evaile Proctor, Keyona Proctor, and Tarek Proctor; three surviving great-grandkids, Braxton Brown, Jensyn Brown, and an unborn baby; his brother Joseph; two sisters, Lesa and Lynn; along with many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends. Jerry enjoyed his time hunting, fishing, and being outdoors, as well as spending time with his family and friends or teaching new skills to the members of his family. He will be deeply missed and forever loved.
Jerry was preceded in death by his father; his two brothers Clarence and Joe; granddaughter, Hayley; and two great-grandchildren, Xzaviure and an unborn baby.
There will a celebration of life held at a later date.
