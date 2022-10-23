Jerry Edward Caughell, 81, of Oakland, Oregon, passed away Oct. 4, 2022. He was born Feb. 7, 1941, in Bandon, Oregon, to Charley Marion and Gladys May (Edwards) Caughell. After graduating from Pacific High School in 1959, he attended the Oregon Institute of Technology in Klamath Falls. Jerry married Patricia Jean McConnell on July 17, 1964, in Port Orford, and together they had two children, Sharon and Scott.
Throughout Jerry’s life, he worked primarily in the timber industry as a millworker, log truck driver and later owned/operated Jerry Caughell Trucking. In his spare time, he enjoyed working on cars, attending car races, classic car shows and the local high school football games. He loved working on the property he and Pat owned with his tractor, most of all. Spending time with family and friends was also something he enjoyed.
Jerry is survived by his children, Sharon Caughell Boyd of Cottage Grove, Scott (Lisa) Caughell of Junction City, brothers Clint (Glenda) Caughell of North Bend, Harold (Peggy) Caughell of Langlois, granddaughter Heather Caughell Buhr of Junction City, grandson Daniel (Barbara) Caughell of Milton, Florida, and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by both his parents and wife Patricia.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 5, at 11 a.m., at Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel in Cottage Grove. Arrangements are in the care of Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel and Crematorium.
