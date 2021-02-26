Jerry Fowler, age 76, of Roseburg, OR, passed away peacefully in his sleep February 22, 2021. He was born August 30, 1944 to parents Granville and Laura (James) Fowler in Ola, Arkansas.
While attending Winston Jr. High Jerry met his future bride, Gloria “June” Fish. She was the love of his life. They married September 12, 1964 and were married till her death in June 2010. They have two children: Sherri and John.
Jerry was very active in many community groups; a member and past President of the Umpqua
Valley Timber Cruisers 4x4 club. He loved racing and turned it into a family affair. He was a member and past President of the Oregon Autobody Craftsmen’s Association. Together with June, they were in charge of the Lookingglass skate club for several years. In 1993, he joined the Douglas County Sheriff’s Posse, where he served many years as Captain, along with 1st Lt. and a member of the board. He loved the Posse whether it was pistol shoot, gaming or just riding. They were members of the Denim and Diamonds Dance club; they loved to dance. He was also President of the Oregon Association of Mounted Posses. He loved his horses! He especially loved gaming on Tash and Kidd. He traded one type of horse power for the other. This too, he made a family affair.
Jerry was preceded in death by his wife June; parents, Granville and Laura; sister, Lucille Wolverton; brothers, Rick and Jesse; best cousin, Floyd Fowler of Ark; and best friends, Bob Fields and Stan Lemon.
Surviving him is daughter Sherri (Ron); son, John (Diana); grandchildren, Katelynn (Anthony) and Matthew (Ana); great-grandchildren, Kylie, Hannah, Michael and Melony; nephew, Robert Fowler; and very dear friend, Norma Talburt.
There will be a Celebration of Life March 7th, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Mildred Kanipe Horse Park. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no food served. Please BYOB, chair and all of your Jerry stories on paper for the family to make a keepsake album. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Strawberry Mountain Horse Rescue, PO Box 2133, Roseburg, OR 97470.
