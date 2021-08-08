February 19, 1934 - November 8, 2020
A Celebration of Life will be held in honor of Jerry Jordan on Sunday, August 15, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. at the Open Bible Christian Center, 694 Fourth Street, Riddle, Oregon.
There will be time for sharing memories. Light refreshments will be served afterward.
