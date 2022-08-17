JERRY KIM FREADMAN
July 28, 1950 – Aug. 10, 2022
Born and raised in Roseburg, Oregon, Jerry was the middle child and only son of Gayle and Gene Freadman. As a teen, he learned to play pool at a local pool hall where owner Jewell Smith showed him that family isn’t always by blood.
After high school, he was a clerk for Southern Pacific Railroad. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1970. While stationed in Honolulu, he met and married Robin Ashford and their son Jason was born. After his discharge from the Navy, Jerry returned to work on the railroad, moving several times to various towns in Oregon. While living in Eugene, they welcomed their daughter, Lisa. Jerry and his family eventually settled down in Roseburg where their son, Kyle, was born.
In 1992, he became an engineer when Southern Pacific Rail Road was merged with Union Pacific Rail Road. Later, he worked as a hostler out of Eugene, Oregon, where he was known as the “Happy Hostler.” Seeing a need for engineers to have a road map, he created “Freadman’s Fogcharts.” He worked on his fogcharts on his own time and distributed them freely to his fellow engineers. Work would see him stationed out of Portland, Oregon, as a road engineer again, so he made the move from Roseburg to Vancouver, Washington. During his last several years before retirement, he was able to create his fogcharts full time. Always longing to get back to small town living, Jerry and Robin bought their dream property in Glide, Oregon, when he retired in 2012.
He was always happy to lend a helping hand to neighbors and friends, and he truly never met a stranger. He kept himself busy tinkering with projects on his property, endlessly working to make improvements. He loved spending time with family and playing in the water.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents Esther “Gayle” Freadman and Eugene “Gene” Freadman, maternal figure Jewell Smith and sister Teresa Davis. He is survived by his step-mom, Jayne Freadman, beloved wife of 50 years, Robin, sister Cathy Brantley, sons Jason Freadman and Joseph “Kyle” Freadman, daughter Lisa Nelson, grandsons Ryan Bjerke, Jacob Freadman and Coby Yaeger, granddaughters Bethany Close, Kimberlee Wildman and Anna Nelson, great-grandchildren Kaden De Herrera, Delylah Bjerke, Jeremiah “Little Jerry” Wildman, Ophelia Bjerke and Amara Close. He is also survived by numerous people that became “family.”
An informal gathering of remembrance will be held on Saturday, Aug. 27, between 12 and 3 p.m., at Cavitt Creek County Park, Cavitt Creek Rd., Glide, Oregon.
