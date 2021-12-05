Jerry Lee Wagner, age 89, passed away on Nov. 1, 2021, at Kinsington Place Memory Care in Grants Pass, Oregon.
Jerry was born to Raymond and Violet Wagner on July 26, 1932, in South Bend, Nebraska. The family came to the west coast in the 1930s. They first settled in Stockton, California, and later moved to Klamath Falls, Oregon. Jerry met his wife of 70 years, Barbara, via blind date set up by her sister, Donna Dixon. They always said it was love at first sight. They were married June 30, 1950, in Klamath Falls, Oregon. They moved to Roseburg, Oregon, in 1979 due to a job transfer and remained there until Barbara’s passing in 2020.
Jerry had a strong work ethic. His first job was working on the railroad. He worked many years in the car industry, both in the parts department and as a salesman. He became a long-haul truck driver and worked in the trucking industry until his retirement. He served in the Naval Reserve from 1950-1965.
Jerry loved to build radio-controlled model airplanes, and competed at events with his model airplane club. He belonged to a bowling league when he was in the car business. He rode dirt bikes with his children when he was younger. He and his wife belonged to a 50+ motorcycle club, with which they rode their Honda Goldwing. Jerry’s hobby upon retirement was building computers. He was self-taught and the go-to guy if you needed help with a computer. He also had a gift for keeping his yard looking like a park.
Little children and animals gravitated toward Jerry. The neighbor kids in Roseburg would sit on the front porch to have root beer breaks with him. His favorite animal was elephants, and he loved to take family and friends to Wildlife Safari to see them.
Jerry is survived by his daughter Jeanette Blankenship (Otis); son Raymond Wagner (Loralee); grandchildren Ceila-Ann Dye (James Dudley), Otis Blankenship IV (Kate), and Brian Wagner (Irene); and five great-grandchildren, Evelyn-Rose, Theodore, Josephine, Violet and Ezra. He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, his brother Douglas Wagner, and his sister Barbara Ellen Wagner.
Jerry will forever be remembered for his love of telling jokes but most importantly his love of his family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.