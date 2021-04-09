Jerry Thomas Williams, age 84, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away March 28, 2021. He was born in Oklahoma on October 10, 1936 to John and Mildred Williams.
Jerry worked for Gene Whitaker Trucking for 29 years until he retired in 2002. While he was working, he was known as Polecat. Jerry loved fishing, belonged to the Senior Center and he also loved what he called tinkering, on things (trying to fix the broken).
Survivors include his daughter Inez Christine Williams of Sutherlin, Oregon; son, Douglas John Williams of Oakland, Oregon; sisters, Donna Baskin of Roseburg, Oregon and Sandy Donnelly of Medford, Oregon; brother, Paul Williams; grandchildren, Chad Williams, Karra Russel and Brittney Tabor-Dormin. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents John and Mildred Williams; his wife, of 42 years, Joy Lorraine Williams; and brothers Wayne Williams and Larry Williams. The family would like to thank the staff of Mercy Hospice.
A private service will be held at a later date. Sutherlin Chapel of the Roses is in charge of arrangements.
