July 27, 1949 - May 14, 2021
Jesse grew up fishing and hunting at the beach where his grandparents homestead in 1920, camping at Cape Lookout with his family, and also enjoyed gold mining, scuba diving, flying airplanes, and playing Elvis and Johnny Cash songs on his guitar.
He was born in Tillamook, but grew up in Sand Lake where he attended school, worked at dairy farms, logged with his dad and uncles, and pulled shenanigans with his cousins trying to run from Sheriff Nimbs.
Jesse is a Vietnam vet who proudly served from 1967 to 1970. When he returned to Oregon, he worked on construction projects, including the light rail and Director Building in Portland and Shorewood Condos in Vancouver, Washington. He soon became a successful contractor.
His greatest joy came in being a father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Jesse is preceded in death by his parents Alberta and Jesse Derrick Sr. He is survived by his wife Rhonda; his daughter Lisa Derrick; son Jesse "Sam" and his wife Annette Derrick; stepdaughter Monica Maag; stepsons, Darin Stone, Cody Godfrey, Mathew Godfrey and his wife Sanne; and his acquired family Sheila and David Ferrin, Jerry "Crawdad" Austin; 16 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
