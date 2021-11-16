Jesse Longoria Valle

Born Nov. 9, 1944, and passed Nov. 9, 2021. Jesse is survived by his brother Rene Valle; daughter Jasmine Valle (Zachary); son Corey; stepdaughters Cindy and Lily, and stepsons Justin (Taryn) and Tracy (Ashli); Kim (Valarie); and a proud grandfather to many grandchildren. Jesse served in the Army for his country in Vietnam and worked as a Blackhawk mechanic for 35 years. He was an awesome soul, full of kindness and always saw the best in people. Jesse loved working on his hot-rods, spending time with family, helping others, listening to music, and having a good time. Many close friends and family will fondly remember Jesse.
Services will be held at St. Josephs Cathedral on Tuesday at 12 p.m.
