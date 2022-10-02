Jessi Royal was born Sept. 17, 1979, to Brad and Debbie Royal. She lived nearly her entire life in Camas Valley, Oregon.
Jessi fought a tremendous battle against her cancer until Jesus took her on Sept. 13, 2022. She was surrounded by her loving extended family and Charlie, her loyal canine companion, who wouldn't leave her side.
Along with her parents, she is survived by her sister Beth, brother-in-law Meshack, and three nephews Gabriel, Nathaniel and Gideon. The greatest adventure and joy in her life was when she visited Kenya with Beth, Meshack, Debbie and "her boys" last year. Jessi is also survived by two step-daughters whom she loved, Shawni and MaKayla, along with aunts, uncles and cousins.
Jessi loved fiercely and was a loyal friend. She collected people throughout her life. Spending her life in Camas Valley, she stayed close with several childhood friends. From her time at New Hope Sunday School and Youth Group she still has many lifelong friends; the Heaths, Huttons, Oltmans, Bradys, etc. She counted many co-workers as friends from her time at Roseburg Forest Products and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. Her most devoted friends to the end were Lara Casteel and Cindi Mills.
There will be a celebration of her life on Oct. 15, 2022, at 2 p.m. at New Hope Church in Green. In lieu of flowers, we invite you to make a donation to the Roseburg Community Cancer Center in her honor.
