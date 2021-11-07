On Oct. 22, 2021, at the age of 89, Jessie was received by her Lord and Savior and reunited with the love of her life, Mervin (Whitey) Dage. Jessie was born March 15, 1932, to Albert and Jessie (McBroom) Brundige in Boulder, Colorado. She lived in Superior, Colorado, with her family until they moved to Oregon when she was 13, locating in the Elgarose area of Roseburg. In 1948, she met a handsome young man at a dance at Dillard Gardens who swept her away on his motorcycle. They were married on April 23, 1949, and would have celebrated 71 years together just two weeks after dad passed away in 2020. They were blessed with four children: Richard, Gerrie, Karan and Frank along with a baby boy, Jeremy Paul, who died at birth. She loved and cared for her family, sewing clothes, teaching us girls how to sew and showing us how to dress properly. She was a classy lady and had a real knack for decorating her home inside and out, and with dad’s handyman gift, they made their homes comfortable and welcoming.
Mom worked at home most of the time but when the kids went to school, she began working at Sears in the Catalog Store in Roseburg. She met Robin Nicholson while working there. In 1974, mom and Robin both received the Lord on the same day. Their lives began to change and they touched many, many people through Aglow and Church. Mom was a spit-fire before she came to the Lord and was on fire afterward. She was very involved in Aglow and she loved to travel to conferences and retreats. She was a prayer warrior and knew who she belonged to. She shared that love of the Lord with her family and saw many come to know the Lord. For a few years she and dad traveled across the country in their long-haul truck which brought about many very funny stories of them being together 24/7 with no place to escape each other. They also lived for a short time in Arizona. After returning to Roseburg, mom worked Harry Hagen, a family friend, doing some property management. She was always very good with numbers and maintained the books for dad’s trucking business.
A highlight of her life was when she and dad were able to go to Israel. Mom was able to go a second time with dear Aglow friends, Sue Allen and Evelyn Corn. She traveled to many Aglow International Conferences and many times her daughters were able to be with her. Mom loved to go on drives and in the last year, Richard would pick her up and they would drive around Douglas County to see the many places that brought back great memories for her. She loved being with family and was always ready for a picnic.
Jessie was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Georgia and Mary Bell, brother Frank, our dad and baby boy Jeremy. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Midge Brundige, children; Richard (Doreen) Dage, Gerrie (Mike) King, Karan (Rick) Reed and Frank Dage; her six grandchildren, Ken, Cale, Lowell, Jess, Ian and Sage; 14 great-grandkids and four great-great grandkids; along with many nieces and nephews that she loved very much; special friends Jerry and Robin Harrison, and Steve and Mary Hammel.
Jessie attended New Life Church. Thank you to her friends and church family that came to visit her when she couldn’t get out and to the wonderful staff at The Landing who cared for her (Miss Jessie) with grace and dignity, also Ruthie, Sue and Simone from Amedisys Hospice.
A private burial will take place at the Roseburg VA National Cemetery and a joint celebration of lives will be planned for the Spring of 2022. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Safe Haven Maternity Home at PO Box 1822, Roseburg, OR 97470 or Aglow International c/o Karan Reed, PO Box 1343, Roseburg, OR 97470.
