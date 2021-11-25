Jessie "Jules" Lloyd of Winston, Oregon, passed away at the age of 87 on Sept. 28, 2021, at home of a natural cause. She’s survived by her husband Thomas W. Lloyd.
Jules was born Oct. 22, 1933, in Sturgis, Kentucky, as a coal miner’s daughter with six brothers and one sister: Edwin Pease, Thomas Pease, Merrill Pease, Mary Pease Boise, Darrell Pease, Joe Pease, Wendell Pease; and seven by-birth children as follows: Gregory Dinger, Robert Dinger, Paul Dinger, Steven Dinger, Peter Dinger, Theresa Carty, John Dinger, and step-children Daniel Lloyd, Deborah Lloyd, and Lisa Gonsalves.
Jules was blessed to have 15 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren, who were cherished every chance she could see them, and just to be a labor of love to all of her friends, family and/or whoever she would come into contact within the footprints of life.
Our mother had something very special throughout the life she was gifted; it was that everything that came in her direction was designed and perfected just for the person that she was… Just precisely provisioned for the woman she was. “Perfect.”
Besides the beautiful personality that was instilled into our mother, her passions for life and in life were to enjoy hobbies of entertaining friends with cooking, boating, fishing, gardening, sewing, garage and yard sales, or whatever was on the daily agenda. She kept the household in order so she could have all the time in the world to do what she favored the most, just be the best mother she could be to all of her loved ones. One of her most stunning traits was that she shared her heart and her most prized possessions in life besides her dolphins, her personality and her smile.
You are and will be forever missed, we love you.
Celebration of Life for Jules Lloyd will be Dec. 11, 2021 from 12 to 4 p.m., at 6700 Upper Olalla Road, Winston, Oregon.
