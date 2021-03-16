Jessie Mae Long passed away March 11, 2021. She was born March 20, 1933 in Antlers, Oklahoma to William and Lee Tabor.
At the age of 16, she married Orval Hendrix and together they had eight children. Orval passed away in 1974. In December of 1979, she married Loyd Long. They had many happy years together. Loyd passed away in 2009.
Jessie loved working in her yard and loved her family. Her Journey on this Earth was to make Heaven her home. She taught her family and every one she met about God's forgiveness, love and grace.
Jessie leaves behind her brother Harlon Tabor; her children, James (Jeannie) Hendrix, Evon (Oral) Bradshaw, Carl (Bette) Hendrix, Donna (Bill) Sell, Janie (Lindsay) Kimball, Paula (Larry) Sulffridge, Patricia (Ron) Hutton, Linda (Larry) Stafford; and stepdaughter, Letisha Feehan; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; longtime friends, Margaret Parker, Mitzi Sulffridge, Bette Harris; her church family and many other friends. We all will miss her so very much.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Orval and Loyd; brother, Bill; and sister, Joyce.
Graveside services will be held Friday, March 19, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Civil Bend Pioneer Cemetery in Winston. Pastor Joe Sizemore of the Renewed Ministry Church will officiate.
