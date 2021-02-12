On February 3rd, 2021 our dad, Jim Butler, passed away peacefully at Riverbend Hospital. Although we mourn his passing, we were truly blessed to have had him as our dad, grandfather, and uncle.
Jim was known for his humor; he didn't often miss the opportunity to tell a joke or let off a firecracker at your feet to give you a big surprise. Family, friends, golfing, fishing, drives on a mountainside, and caring for animals were his passions in life.
Jim was a Vietnam Veteran who took much pride in serving his country. He spent countless hours volunteering at the local VA golf course.
On Feb 18th, 2021, he will be laid to rest in the Memorial Wall at the National Cemetery located where the golf course once was. Please join us in a Potluck Celebration of Life for Jim Butler at the Lookingglass Grange on Saturday, February 20th, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. The grange is located at 7426 Lookingglass Rd., Roseburg, OR 97471. Parking is available around the building and across the street at the elementary school. Please bring your favorite potluck dish or dessert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.