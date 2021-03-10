It is with great sadness we announce Jim Hurley, 91, of Roseburg, OR, passed away peacefully on March 9, 2021.
Jim was born in Greeley, CO, where he developed his love and talent for fishing. A passion he continued until quite late in life. He joined the US Navy, serving as a Sonar man (Ping Jockey) on the U.S.S. Higbee in the Korean War.
He and wife Ronnie settled in San Diego, started their family and Jim began a life of an entrepreneur with his first of many successful business’s, B&W Hardware. This was no ordinary hardware store; it was part outdoor store as well, carrying hunting and fishing gear. He was well known and respected in the fishing community and his fishing adventures were documented in his column, On the Line, in the San Diego Union Tribune.
Fifty years ago, he and his family moved here and he started Jim’s Trailer Supply on SE Stephens. Later moving to NE Stephens to expand. After selling the store, he became a General Contractor designing and building custom homes on spec. His homes, located throughout Roseburg, are distinguished by their cedar siding, interior use of rock and stained wood. All elements that were rarely used at the time. He last owned Kamper Korner in Winchester before retiring.
Thanks to the invention of the internet and email, Jim and his former shipmates were able to reconnect and organized yearly reunions which he and Ronnie enjoyed attending for many years. In his retirement, he continued his love of boating and fishing, always with his Miniature Schnauzer, Tuffy, by his side. His passion for design wasn’t limited to houses. His yard and gardens were showcases for his talent and enjoyed by many. One time a neighbor mentioned her favorite flower so Jim grew some in his garden where they could be seen from the neighbor’s window.
Jim generously gave of his time, knowledge and assets, supported animal rescue, had a great sense of humor, the gift of gab and a perpetually positive outlook and attitude.
He is preceded in death by his son Michael, and Ronnie, his beloved wife of 68 years, for whom he was a devoted caregiver during her dementia. He is survived by daughter Karen; son, Richard; grandchildren, Jason, Jenna and Josh; and great-granddaughter, Lyla.
We are very grateful to his close neighbors who, over the years, checked on him regularly and brought meals and baked goods, and especially Kim who enriched his last years. He will be greatly missed, but never forgotten.
