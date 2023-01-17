Jimmy Bobby Burwell, age 88, passed away peacefully on Jan. 12,2023. He was born on Oct. 15, 1934 in Cedar Colorado to Dewey and Laura Burwell as the last child of a family of six.
Jimmy spent his early childhood in Colorado and at the age of eight, his family set out for Oregon. They settled in Canyonville, Oregon. He graduated from Canyonville High School. On Aug. 26, 1955, he married Carma (Thompson) Burwell. They were married 62 years until her passing in 2017.
Together, they had three daughters Danae, Kristin and Tiffany. They lived in Canyonville for many years before he and Carma built their dream home together on the South Umpqua River in 1974.
Jimmy worked for many years as a carpenter before becoming an owner and operator of his own flatbed truck until retirement.
He and Carma enjoyed traveling to Arizona in their fifth wheel to ride four wheelers in the winter. Jimmy enjoyed snowmobiling and camping, and going to his grandkids’ many activities.
Jimmy was involved in the Canyonville Fire Department, was a volunteer fire fighter and served as fire chief for a period of time. He also served on the Canyonville South Umpqua Fire District Board for many years.
Jimmy is preceded in death by his wife Carma, his mother and father Laura and Dewey, his five siblings and grandson Gabriel. He is survived by daughter, Danae Babbitt (Brian), daughter Kristin Moser (Harold), daughter Tiffany Martin (Jeff), grandchildren Brandi (Bo), Larissa (Eric) Beau, Hannah, Lily and Cade and great-grandchildren Ever, Ashlynn, Talen and Paislee as well as much loved nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, Jan. 20 at 11 a.m. at the Canyonville South Umpqua Fire Hall in Canyonville.
