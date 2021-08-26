2/9/1933 – 8/15/2021
Joan Alexander Barnes was born February 9, 1933, to Frank and Catharine Alexander in Portland, Oregon. Joan had a younger brother, Ed. She went to school in Portland, graduating from Washington High. She also attended the University of Oregon. Joan worked as a fashion model, a switchboard operator, and in the insurance department for a union in Portland, Oregon, before having children. Once her children were older, she worked for the South Umpqua School District and retired as a Head Start teacher. Joan moved to Canyonville in 1972 and has been very active in her church and community, including The Lions Club, the South Umpqua Historical Society, and the Art Express Program (17 years), where she worked in the local elementary schools with her dear friend, Marilyn Chandler, teaching art history and helping the students complete art projects. Joan was citizen of the year in Canyonville in 2010. She has three children, Julia Ann Hartford (Alan), Michael Terrance Barnes (Michelle), and Robert Edward Barnes (Staci). She has seven grandchildren, four great-grands and one on the way. Joan loved her family, her friends, her church, her community, and she loved art and to travel and to create.
A memorial service will be held from 10a.m. - 10:30a.m. September 4, at the LDS church; 871 NE Lillian St, Myrtle Creek, OR
Afterwards, from 11a.m. - 2:00p.m. there will be a celebration of life at Pioneer Park; 305 SE Canyon St, Canyonville, OR.
Finger foods and dessert only.
