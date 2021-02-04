Joan Alice Looney-Fugate-Bright, 92, passed away from natural causes on February 1, 2021 in Woodburn, OR. She was preceded in death by her first husband Archie Franklin Fugate, and her second husband Mervin “Jack” Bright.
Joan was born to Ballard and Bessie Looney on August 11, 1928, the youngest of seven children. Out of her six other brothers and sisters, Joan lived the longest to age 92. With Joan’s passing, the last of the children of Ballard and Bessie is now gone, leaving only treasured memories of this loving and tight-knit family.
Joan met her first husband, Archie, through acting as a pen pal for service men. Together for 35 years, Joan and Archie adopted two children: Joe and Joanie. After losing Archie to congestive heart failure, Joan met Jack Bright at church and a year later they were married. Joan welcomed Jack’s two daughters into her life, Julie and Joy.
Joan is survived by her son Joe Fugate, daughter Joanie Fugate, daughter Julie Gimesky, and daughter Joy McKinnis. Joan is also survived by seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Joan was an award-winning portrait artist, working in oil paint, pastels, and charcoal. Joan, also a skilled Gospel singer, spent some years with a touring Gospel Trio, Joyful Praise. Joan loved playing the accordion, filling the home with her inspiring Gospel music. Part of her treasured legacy includes two CDs professionally recorded in a sound studio and a significant collection of paintings and drawings.
A celebration of Joan’s life will be held at New Hope Fellowship, 764 E Central Ave, Sutherlin, Oregon, on Monday, February 8, 2021, beginning at 3 p.m.
