Joan Gail (Rand) Nicholson

Joan (Jodi) Nicholson passed peacefully away at home on Dec. 18, 2022, surrounded by family and friends and engulfed in love.
She was born on May 11, 1945, in Eugene, Oregon, to Lawrence and Crystal Rand. She was raised in Roseburg, Oregon, and was a longtime resident of both Eugene and Springfield.
Jodi loved playing piano, her music and singing … was a passion that never wavered. She sang for years in a local band at many establishments and special events. Her beautiful voice and appreciation for music could move one to tears. She was also loyal about her love of family and friends; she was a person one could always count on.
Jodi worked for 35 years driving buses for Lane Transit District, she touched many lives with her “larger than life” personality and her sparkling humor.
She is predeceased by her husband, Charles E. Nicholson, and is survived by her siblings, Joyce Desbiens of Sutherlin, Oregon, and Larry Rand of Medford, Oregon; her children, Brian McGhehey of Springfield, Carrie Poe of Springfield and Lauri Nicholson of Portland, Oregon. Jodi is also survived by many grandchildren and multiple great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly.
Jodi's passing will leave a void that can never be filled. Her bright personality, constant humor and beautiful music has touched the hearts deeply, of all who were blessed to call her family and friend.
“We love you and will miss you deeply, Mom!”
A service to honor her life will be held Jan. 28, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Musgrove Mortuary, 225 S. Danebo Ave., Eugene, Oregon, 97402, with a reception following at the same location.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you consider a donation to Sacred Heart Hospice or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
