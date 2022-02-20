Joan Rae Hilbert passed away at her beloved home in Roseburg, Oregon, on Jan. 19, 2022. She was born Joan Rae Pendleton, on Nov. 14, 1952 in Lynwood, California, to parents, Charles Raymond and Vivienne Geraldine Pendleton. She graduated from Sonora High School in La Habra, California, in 1970, and received her RN from Los Angeles County School of Nursing in 1973.
From 1974—1993 she worked for Fremont Medical Center in Yuba City, California as a labor and delivery nurse and for 15 of those years taught childbirth education classes to hundreds of expectant couples—which she absolutely loved doing. In 1991, she graduated from San Jose State University with her OBGYN Nurse Practitioner Certificate and then in 1994 as a Certified Nurse Midwife. Over the course of her career as a Certified Nurse Midwife she delivered 1495 babies. She was married to Gerald H. Wade from 1978-1997 and had two daughters, Joanna and Carolyn Wade; and from them four grandchildren. She married Ronald D. Hilbert in 2003 and enjoyed canoeing, rafting, and car shows together with him.
Joan was an amazing cook, beautiful seamstress, and was always crocheting. She also enjoyed camping, caring for her faithful dog, Daisy, and always kept her house in pristine order. Some of her favorite pastimes included visiting the Mendocino Coast and American River, canoeing the Green River in Utah, and simply being at her property in Southern Oregon. Joan is survived by the love of her life, husband Ron Hilbert; daughter Joanna Wade and granddaughter, Lily Annette Floyd; daughter Carolyn Wade and grandchildren Stanley, Sarah, and Vivienne Womack. Proceeded in death by her father in 1975, mother in 1977, and sister, Darlene Kehr, in 2006.
A celebration of life will be held in Sutter, California, on March 5, 2022.
