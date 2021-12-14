Joan Joyce Chirhart, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Nov. 23, 2021, at the age of 80. Joan is and always will be remembered as a loving wife and mother to her husband of 59 years, Del, and their children; Jill, Shelley, Dana, Mark, Tom and Danny.
Joan was born in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, to Josephine and Albert Wescott. She was the youngest of their two children and sister to Jackie. In 1963, Joan married the love of her life, Del, and from there, they started their adventure together in Oregon, where they raised their children. For 59 years, they were as close as two people could be and their love and friendship were an inspiration and a playbook for their children. Joan was also a very loving grandmother to her 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Joan’s main passions were her family and gardening. Her garden was always a sight to see and something she and Del enjoyed nurturing together. Joan also loved to travel and experience new places and things which she did often over the years especially if it involved visiting family. She was known for enjoying the artsy side of life, which was seen in the clocks she and Del created, the many pictures she painted, sewing costumes and hand painting the Christmas wrapping paper for her grandchildren.
Joan is remembered lovingly and missed by many. A celebration of life will be held in early summer.
