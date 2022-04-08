Joann Elizabeth VanBoven (Witt), age 83, was called to heaven to join her late husband, Stanley Roy VanBoven, on March 29, 2022. She passed peacefully in her home with her loving family by her side. On Dec. 2, 1938, Joann was born to William and Ethel Witt in Pacific Grove, California. She lived in California for the majority of her life where she attended Excelsior High School in the city of Norwalk.
After her late husband passed, she moved to Roseburg, Oregon, where she also loved to be due to its beautiful mountains and countryside. She is survived by her sister, Sunya Miller-Lujan and her children, Sandra Brinkman, Daniel Egger, Timothy Egger, and Patricia Long, 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded by her beloved husband, Stanley, son, Kenneth Taylor and sister, June Pullin. Besides spending time with her family, friends, and her dog, Jack. Joann had a passion for crafting, cooking, gardening and camping. She enjoyed spending time with her many great-grandchildren and playing card games with her friends.
Family and friends are invited to attend her graveside service on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the Melrose Cemetery followed by a celebration of life at First Christian Church, 432 Kane St. in Roseburg.
Arrangements in the care of Umpqua Valley Funeral Directors 541-537-9300
