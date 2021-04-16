JoAnn (Jody) Marion Denn was gifted to this world on November 8, 1959 to Harold and Gene Gutherie in Torrance California and was received back to God on April 3, 2021. The family moved to Roseburg Oregon in early 1960. Her sister was gifted a year later and they spent their childhood years making lifelong memories that each held and cherished for their lifetime. Although distance separated them, love kept their hearts connected.
Jody lived a full life, a life well lived, not an easy life. She was a woman of strength, love and resilience. At age 17, she was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes and was insulin dependent most of her life. She graduated from Roseburg Sr. High in 1977 and married the father of her two children, John Loftin in July of the same year. Together they suffered the loss of their son Logan. The loss was heavy and they mutually divorced in 1983.
God sent Jody the love of her life in the form of a loving hippie named Randy Denn. Randy and Jody were married at Diamond Lake August 10th, 1985, like the nature lovers they were, surrounded by close friends and family. They honeymooned with a 19-mile backpacking trip from Lamola Lake to Diamond Lake. Jody and Randy began their journey with Jesus together and made it the cornerstone in their marriage. Their love was something to be admired and adored. They became members of First Conservative Baptist Church in 1986 and shortly thereafter Jody was baptized with her husband and her daughter. Jody gave her whole life to God by believing, following and living Jesus’ message of love and forgiveness all the way to her resurrection with him in Heaven.
Jody dedicated her life to loving all God’s children but specifically the youth. Her love for the youth was always evident throughout her life. Jody ran a 10-year daycare allowing her to be home with her daughter Elisha along with a handful of children. Jody joyfully answered God’s call into her 35-year ministry with the Jr. High Youth Group at Wellspring Bible Fellowship, formally FCBC. God used her to spread his love on Sundays and Wednesday evenings while gifting her with more time with children. After many years of volunteering, she signed on as the Jr. High Director and continued that calling until her passing. Jody’s position with the church was never a job to her but a joy that God bestowed upon her, surrounding her with loving people, daily. Jody loved every single kid that passed through her life and a little extra for the ones who needed a little extra. She remembered them all and held each and every one deep in her heart.
Jody loved her flowers immensely. She spent hours watering, weeding and playing in her garden. She was a youthful spirit who enjoyed Christian rock concerts, backpacking, camping, hiking, floating the river, and just being in God’s nature. What she loved the most though was sharing those experiences with her best friend, partner and husband, Randy. Jody received a new kidney and new pancreas on March 13, 2017 (Randy’s birthday) after years of kidney failure and home dialysis. The transplant gave Randy and Jody just over four more years of life together and they were very cherished years.
Jody was also a lifelong oil painter, not too many knew that about her. She had a studio cabin surrounded by her gardens and spent many peaceful hours creating her art there. Later in life she taught her grandchildren to paint. Grandchildren were one of the best gifts God gave Jody. The first, a boy to watch grow into a young man, something lost was given back to her to experience and she relished in all its glory. She was a profound example of unconditional love to him and together they cherished one another and their unique relationship. Jody had so much love that Henry wanted to share that love with his cousin Shelby. So, he did and in Jody’s heart Shelby was her chosen granddaughter and the love flowed between the two. They spent many hours painting together and just enjoying one another's company. Shelby brought a lot of joy to Jody. Jody loved the Mema years and always said being a grandparent was the best.
Jody is survived by her loving husband Randy Denn; daughter Elisha Shockey; grandson Henry Shockey; granddaughter Shelby Shockey; sister Sandy Knight; brother John Monarch; brother-in-law Larry Denn; brother-in-law David Denn and wife Becky; sister-in-law Cindy O’Bannon and husband Jim; as well as a multitude of cousins, so many friends, her church family and all her brothers and sisters in Christ. She was preceded in death by her father Harold Gutherie, mother Gene Gutherie and her son Logan Loftin.
Jody was a light in this world. Her light was bright and she will be missed by so many because she loved so many. If you were ever touched by her spirit, love and light, a Celebration of Jody’s Life will be held on May Day, May 1st, 2021 at Wellspring Bible Fellowship at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.