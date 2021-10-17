Joann Summerford (Peach), age 87, graduated to heaven on Sept. 2, 2021, surrounded by family. Joann was born to Rolland and Victoria Simshauser in Chicago, Illinois, on May 2, 1934. Joann married Henry O. Peach in 1950 in Carson City, Nevada. They moved to the Roseburg area and started their family. They had five children: Henry Peach, Vicky Peach, Stephen Peach, Frank Peach, and Michael Peach. She and Henry divorced and she later married Vincent Summerford. They both preceded her in death. Her daughter, Vicky, and her son, Michael, preceded her in death also. She is survived by her brother, Rolland Simshauser; her sons, Henry and wife Emma; Stephen and wife Midge; and Frank and wife Emilee; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; many nieces and nephews, and her faithful companion, Pibbs. Joann is also affectionately known as Mom, Joann Grandma, Grandma, and Aunt. She loved everyone, and welcomed anyone who wanted to or needed to walk through her door, never wanting anyone to be alone. She raised not only her own children, but helped raise nieces, nephews and friends. Her family and faith were most important to her. She was a long-time member of the Vine Street Baptist Church in Roseburg. Please come share your memories of Joann at her Celebration of Life on Nov. 7, 2021, beginning at 3 p.m. at the Winston Community Center.
